Health departments warns of increase change for rabies exposure as temperatures drop

(WDTV)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is warning residents of an increased change of rabies exposure as the temperatures drop.

The health department says in Wisconsin, skunks and bats are by far the most likely animals to carry the rabies virus so they suggest avoiding contact with bats and all wild animals. They also add that people vaccinate their animals, teach children to not go near animals they don’t know and keep screens in good shape so no small animals can get in.

An exposure, as defined by the health department, is a bite from any animal as well as saliva or brain tissues from an animal that gets into a scratch. Possible exposure to rabies can include a bar in the room with an unattended child mentally impaired person, intoxicated person or anyone who’s been sleeping. They list a non exposure as a bat flying nearby or a bar seen in your attic or a cave.

If you, someone else or a pet has been exposed to a bat or wild animals they are asked to contact a doctor a report the incident to the health department laboratory at 715-839-4718.

