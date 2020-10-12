HSHS hospitals update visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals have updated their visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, visitors will not be allowed at either hospital until further notice.

Exceptions include: obstetrical patients are allowed one support person, pediatric patients under the age of 18 may have two parents or guardians granted they live in the same household, patients nearing end of life may have one support person (extenuating circumstances will be evaluated), outpatient services patients should ask their support person to wait in the car, patients having surgery may have one support person and patients seeking emergency care may only have one support person who is required to be in the patient room and masked at all times.

Those with COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to visit.

