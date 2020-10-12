Advertisement

KATIE LEE

By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Katie Lee for the Sunshine Award.  When I first heard about Katie, it was that her grandson and my little brother had the same name and were in the same class.  I only found out how valuable and rare a soul like Katie is when I saw her cleaning up the road ditches near her house.  Every day that I went to school, there would be Katie, quietly doing her part to make the whole world a better place, one can at a time.  We need more people like Katie in this world and I want more people to know it.  Thanks, Katie Lee!

Gracie Rombalski

