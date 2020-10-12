EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Katie Lee for the Sunshine Award. When I first heard about Katie, it was that her grandson and my little brother had the same name and were in the same class. I only found out how valuable and rare a soul like Katie is when I saw her cleaning up the road ditches near her house. Every day that I went to school, there would be Katie, quietly doing her part to make the whole world a better place, one can at a time. We need more people like Katie in this world and I want more people to know it. Thanks, Katie Lee!

