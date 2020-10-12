Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire creates program to help quarantining students

By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 12, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire is pairing students who are quarantining or isolating due to COVID-19 with volunteers to help them while they’re isolated.

The program, “Blugolds Care," started with a soft opening in late September or early October according to UW-Eau Claire Assistant Housing and Residence Life Director Ben Bechle.

He said all quarantining students are eligible, regardless of whether they live on campus.

Volunteering is open to UW-Eau Claire students, faculty and staff.

Bechle said Volunteers would connect with a student who is quarantining. The volunteer would check in with the student and help with tasks like picking up groceries.

“For some of these students it’s already isolating enough in moments of COVID. They’re in their rooms constantly, they are connecting with one another virtually and so this is just one extra layer for students to connect with someone outside of their everyday routine,” he said.

He adds he got the idea for the program after learning UW-Whitewater was doing something similar for its students who were forced to quarantine.

Volunteers should not have physical contact with the students they’re helping.

Bechle said students should have received an email allowing the to sign up for help or to volunteer.

