1 person taken to Menomonie hospital with undetermined injuries after motorcycle crash

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was taken to a Menomonie hospital with undetermined injuries after a motorcycle crash happened Saturday in Pierce County.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Frank Sieben, 60 of Hastings, Minnesota, was on a motorcycle headed north on County Road S when he swerved to miss hitting a group of deer. Sieben went into the ditch, overturned and was ejected.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 8:52 p.m.

Officials say he was taken to Mayo Hospital in Menomonie with undetermined injuries.

