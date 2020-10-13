1 person taken to Menomonie hospital with undetermined injuries after motorcycle crash
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was taken to a Menomonie hospital with undetermined injuries after a motorcycle crash happened Saturday in Pierce County.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Frank Sieben, 60 of Hastings, Minnesota, was on a motorcycle headed north on County Road S when he swerved to miss hitting a group of deer. Sieben went into the ditch, overturned and was ejected.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 8:52 p.m.
Officials say he was taken to Mayo Hospital in Menomonie with undetermined injuries.
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.