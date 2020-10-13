25-year-old arrested after 341 grams of meth and other items found after traffic stop
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 25-year-old has been arrested in Dunn County after meth, a handgun and counterfeit money were all found after a traffic stop.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says Cassandra Davis- Suchla of rural Menomonie was arrested after a traffic stop on Oct. 11.
Officials say the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit found 341 grams of meth, scale, packing material, oxycodone, suboxone, a handgun and counterfeit money. They add that the traffic stop was after a nearly year long investigation of distribution of drugs in Dunn County.
Dunn County officials say Davis-Suchla is being held on a $15,000 cash bond.
