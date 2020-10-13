5 people charged after report of stolen vehicles in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Five people have been charged in Eau Claire County with counts that include burglary and theft after reports of missing vehicles.

Court documents show Adam Askland, 33 of Fall Creek has been charged with theft-moveable property (>$10,000-$100,000) repeater. Shauna Dommer, 37 of Fall Creek, has been charged with theft- moveable property (>$10,000-$100,000). Lucas Grabbs, 20 from Stanley, has been charged with theft-moveable property- (>$10,000-$100,000)-repeater. Jerimie Kelling, 41 of Chippewa Falls, was charged with theft-moveable property (>$10,000-$100,000). Shawn Plotnik, 36 from Eau Claire, was charged with burglary of a building or dwelling-repeater and theft of moveable property (>$10,000-$100,000)-repeater.

The Eau Claire County criminal complaint says on Tuesday, July 21 there was a report of a burglary at Crossroads Service Center and Detailing in Eau Claire. Officer noted different items missing, 26 vehicles were affected in total.

Four laptops and cash were reported stolen from the shop as well.

The complaint lists six different vehicles that were missing and reported stolen.

Askland is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20.

Dommer, Grabbs and Kelling are all scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 18.

Plotnik was given a $1,500 signature bond and is scheduled to appear in court next on Nov. 25.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.