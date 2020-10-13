Black River Falls Police Department receives a gift from the community

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Black River Falls Downtown Association sets aside funds every year to give back to the community.

Recently, members of the organization chose to help out the local police department with a generous gift.

The Black River Falls Police Department says the footage from each officer’s body camera is looked at multiple times every day. The cameras are an important tool. So important that when the community found out they were short one camera, they acted quickly.

“This day and age everybody has a camera that’s on their cell phone,”

Said Police Chief Jeremy Isensee. He says an officer’s body camera shows every interaction, from start to finish.

“It catches everything the officer sees, it’s usually mounted directly on their chest.”

Isensee says the vice president of the downtown association called him one day, with a question.

“Tom Cooper called me, asked if we had enough body cameras, I said every full time officer does … I said the only one missing one is myself.”

Tom Cooper told WEAU,

“With the environment of things throughout our country I was concerned that they may not have enough body cameras to cover every officer in the department.”

Each body camera costs nearly $900. The money for the camera came from the business improvement district of the downtown of Black River Falls and from private donations made to the nonprofit.

“Now every officer in the department has a body camera not only for our safety but for theirs,” said Cooper.

“That was excellent, I couldn’t ask for anything more … I don’t have to worry about that coming out of the city’s budget and I can use that for other police equipment,” Isensee said.

Cooper says helping out their local police department was the least they could do,

“They’re there for us for every festival, every parade, supporting us and keeping us safe. For us to reach back and help them out, we’re very proud to do it.”

The body camera is being ordered up, and should arrive to Chief Isensee shortly.

