Charges filed against Mauston Police Department sergeant

Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAUSTON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that they had completed an investigation against a Mauston Police Department sergeant.

Officials say the charges were filed by the Monroe County Attorney’s Office against Sgt. Michael Sturek. They added that the charges stem from an off-duty incident that occurred on Aug. 26 in Juneau County.

Court records show Sturek has been charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

Sturek told detectives that he and another person had been hanging out and having cocktails, adding “about 12 beers throughout the night into the morning”. They then got on the topic of guns and Sturek then showed the other person the guns he had. He grabbed a pistol from his gun safe and went to clear it but the gun went off, shooting the other person involved.

Officials say the bullet went through the groin area and lodged into the left thigh.

Sturek is scheduled to appear in court next on Oct. 28.

