Doctors stress the importance of breast cancer screenings after number drop during pandemic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Mayo Clinic Doctor is stressing the importance of breast cancer screenings.

According to data collected by Medical Oncologist Saranya Chumsri, breast cancer screenings dropped by 80% in April. She says this is due to patients being afraid of catching COVID-19 at the clinics.

Just last month, screenings have gone up by more than what they were a year ago.

She says skipping a mammogram could be the difference between life and death.

“If you get breast cancer detected early like in early stage one or stage zero those things can be highly curable. But if you wait, especially if the cancer spreads to the lymph nodes, then the cure rate gets much lower,”

The doctor says clinics and hospitals have very strict measures in place, so going to the doctor is still very safe.

She says a study done at Mayo Rochester shows no-one who has been to an appointment there has contracted COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.