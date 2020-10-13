Advertisement

Doctors stress the importance of breast cancer screenings after number drop during pandemic

Doctors are urging people to continue with their scheduled breast cancer screenings after numbers dropped during the midst of the pandemic.
Doctors are urging people to continue with their scheduled breast cancer screenings after numbers dropped during the midst of the pandemic.(WEAU)
By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Mayo Clinic Doctor is stressing the importance of breast cancer screenings.

According to data collected by Medical Oncologist Saranya Chumsri, breast cancer screenings dropped by 80% in April. She says this is due to patients being afraid of catching COVID-19 at the clinics.

Just last month, screenings have gone up by more than what they were a year ago.

She says skipping a mammogram could be the difference between life and death.

“If you get breast cancer detected early like in early stage one or stage zero those things can be highly curable. But if you wait, especially if the cancer spreads to the lymph nodes, then the cure rate gets much lower,”

The doctor says clinics and hospitals have very strict measures in place, so going to the doctor is still very safe.

She says a study done at Mayo Rochester shows no-one who has been to an appointment there has contracted COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Change in seasons brings increased rabies risk

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
With cooler fall temperatures moving in, the risk of coming in contact with an animal infected with rabies is increasing.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (10/13/20)

Updated: 14 minutes ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (10/13/20)

News

Chippewa Falls PD and Family Support Center team up for domestic violence prevention protocol

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
The Chippewa Falls Police Department and the Family Support Center are partnering for a new protocol in helping domestic abuse victims.

News

Volunteers help out at newly constructed Hope Renewal Center for Women and Children

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Molly Gardner
An association and a non profit put their hands together and worked to finish some community projects before the winter months.

News

Eau Claire County reports 9th COVID-19 related death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is reporting a ninth death related to COVID-19 in the county.

Latest News

News

25-year-old arrested after 341 grams of meth and other items found after traffic stop

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A 25-year-old has been arrested in Dunn County after meth, a handgun and counterfeit money were all found after a traffic stop.

News

5 people charged after report of stolen vehicles in Eau Claire County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Five people have been charged in Eau Claire County with counts that include burglary and theft after reports of missing vehicles.

News

Winona County sees 7 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Winona County has seven new positive COVID-19 cases since Monday.

News

30 new COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has confirmed that there are 30 new COVID-19 cases in the county since Monday.

News

1 person taken to Menomonie hospital with undetermined injuries after motorcycle crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
One person was taken to a Menomonie hospital with undetermined injuries after a motorcycle crash happened Saturday in Pierce County.