Eau Claire City Council hears from community members on proposed health ordinance

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Monday night the Eau Claire City Council heard from community members on a proposed health ordinance.

Some people shared concerns that the ordinance gives too much power to the health department, it is too vague. Some said they would prefer local government not enforce any orders related to the pandemic at all.

Others spoke in support of the ordinance saying they trust their local health officials and believe enforcing local health orders could save lives.

Earlier this month, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce asked the ordinances to be withdrawn, saying they are too vague and were written without input from community members and local businesses.

A similar ordinance is also being considered by the Eau Claire County Board. If passed, the pair of ordinances would allow the Eau Claire City-County Health Department to enforce local health orders and add additional legislative oversight.

While some argue the ordinance would give the local health officer unlimited power, Eau Claire City Attorney Steve Nick says the ordinance would do the opposite, requiring that any health orders be passed by City Council and County Board in order to be enforced.

If the ordinance were to pass, people could be fined up to $200 for violating health orders.

During Monday’s meeting, City Council spent about an hour asking questions to City Attorney Steve Nick, Assistant City Attorney Jenessa Stromberger and health department director Lieske Giese.

Eau Claire City Council will vote on the ordinance at its meeting on Tuesday October 13. For the ordinance to go into effect, it will also have to be passed by Eau Claire County Board which will vote on October 22.

