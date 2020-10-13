Eau Claire County reports 9th COVID-19 related death
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is reporting a ninth death related to COVID-19 in the county.
Health department officials say the person was over 65 and had underlying conditions.
There have been 2,454 total positive COVID-19 cases in the county, with an estimated 2,184 recovered cases.
26,333 tests have come back with negative results.
