Eau Claire County reports 9th COVID-19 related death

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is reporting a ninth death related to COVID-19 in the county.

Health department officials say the person was over 65 and had underlying conditions.

There have been 2,454 total positive COVID-19 cases in the county, with an estimated 2,184 recovered cases.

26,333 tests have come back with negative results.

