Girl Scouts highlight women leaders in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Do you know a courageous and confident woman in the Chippewa Valley? The Girl Scouts are asking for your help to nominate those strong women.

The organization is looking to highlight 4 women of courage, confidence and character in the Chippewa Valley.

If you know of a woman in our community that is a go-getter, risk taker, innovator and leader, the Girl Scouts want to know their story. This is open to any woman that you think makes a good role model to young women in Girl Scouts. The four finalists selected will participate in a discussion moderated by a girl scout practicing her leadership skills.

“We think with girl scouting it is so important for us for girls and young women to see women in their communities who are consistently and continuously making strong impacts so it is part of our progression, we want girls to see what they can be when they grow up and what they can do,” said Carrie Andringa, the program manager for Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes.

The panel discussion with the women of courage, confidence and character will take place on May 6,2021. Nominations are open now until November 20.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.