Three vehicle crash closes down Highway 53 for hours

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two drivers were injured after a three vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in Trempealeau County. The Sheriff’s office responded to the crash on US Hwy 53 just off County Rd. D in the Village of Ettrick around 4:30 p.m.

The initial investigation indicates a Ford Mustang was traveling north on Hwy 53 when the driver slowed down to turn into a driveway, the car was hit from behind by a Toyota Camry. The mustang went into the southbound lane and was hit by a commercial van.

The driver of the mustang and the commercial van were both taken to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the camry was released at the scene.

Highway 53 was closed for several hours Monday evening following the incident. The crash is still under investigation by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.

