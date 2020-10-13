Volunteers help out at newly constructed Hope Renewal Center for Women and Children

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An association and a non profit put their hands together and worked to finish some community projects before the winter months.

Several volunteers from the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association helped out at the newly constructed Hope Renewal Center for Women and Children on the west side of Eau Claire.

The projects included installing fencing, completing a storage shed and general landscaping and yard work.

Volunteers say this was a great way to give back to a non profit that already does so much for the community.

President of Chippewa Valley Homebuilders Association Paul Holzinger says, “Hope has been great at recognizing ahead in our community and doing what they need to do to recognizing and then building accordingly to meet that need and so they’ve done a fantastic job and we’re just happy to help them finish up some extra projects today,”

The Home Builders Association says they try and do a few community projects for different non profits throughout the year.

