Wisconsin’s online registration deadline is October 14

MADISON, Wis. (RELEASE) -Wisconsin voters have until Wednesday, October 14 to register to vote online or by mail for the November election, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

“Registering online or by mail is easy, but you need to do it soon,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official. “You can still register later in your clerk’s office or at the polls on Election Day.”

Wolfe urged voters who have questions about voter registration to visit the MyVote Wisconsin website ( https://myvote.wi.gov ) or call the Elections Commission’s toll-free voter hotline: 1-866-VOTE-WIS (868-3947).

Here are some key registration deadlines and facts to remember for the upcoming Presidential Election on November 3, 2020 – whether you’re voting by absentee ballot or in-person.

October 14, 2020: Your last chance to register by mail or online. Visit https://myvote.wi.gov to complete the registration process in minutes or find your municipal clerk’s mailing address. Voters must register by 11:59 p.m. and mailed applications must be postmarked by October 14.

To register online, you will need a Wisconsin driver license or state ID card and your address on file with the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles must be current.

After the close of online and mail registration on Oct. 14, voters can no longer mail registration forms to their clerk. If they fill one out online, they can print it and take it to their clerk’s office to register.

A full list of acceptable proof-of-residence documents are available on the Elections Commission’s website: https://elections.wi.gov/publications/voter-guides/proof-of-residence .

Voter registration forms are also available at the WEC’s website: https://elections.wi.gov/forms/el-131-fillable . The form is also available in Spanish ( https://elections.wi.gov/forms/el-131-spanish ).

October 15-30, 2020: This is known as the “closed registration period.” During this time, you may register to vote in your municipal clerk’s office. Starting on October 20, you may also register at satellite in-person absentee voting locations if your municipal clerk offers them. You may want to bring your pre-filled, printed form from the MyVote Wisconsin website along with you to save time. Visit https://myvote.wi.gov to find your local clerk’s contact information, hours of operation, and in-person absentee options.

November 3, 2020: Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters who are unregistered or who need to update their name or address can still do so at the polls. Remember to bring a proof of residence document if you are registering on Election Day.

