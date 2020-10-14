Advertisement

Babysitter accused of leaving 8-month-old girl in Conn. dumpster after stabbing mother

By WFSB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - An 8-month-old Connecticut girl is recovering from being left in a dumpster, allegedly by her babysitter, who is also accused of stabbing the child’s mother.

Andiana Velez, 24, is being held on a bond of $500,000 on charges of risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Police say she was supposed to be babysitting an 8-month-old girl but instead tossed the baby in a dumpster outside an apartment complex in New Haven, Connecticut. Velez is also accused of stabbing the girl’s 21-year-old mother.

Andiana Velez, 24, faces charges of risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.
Andiana Velez, 24, faces charges of risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.(Source: New Haven Police Department via Facebook)

Perry Dennis, a maintenance worker, found the little girl inside the dumpster Monday afternoon and got her out, wrapping the shivering child with a blanket from his apartment.

“I was shocked. I just threw the blanket away because every time I look at the blanket, I keep thinking about the baby,” Dennis said.

Police say the 8-month-old had burns to her hands. Along with the Department of Children and Families, they are continuing to investigate how she got the injuries.

Court paperwork paints two different stories of the incident.

The baby’s mother says when she went to pick up her daughter from Velez, who had been watching her for a number of days, the woman pulled out a knife, and the two tussled. Meanwhile, Velez alleges the mother pulled the knife on her after she questioned her about her daughter’s burns.

Velez allegedly told police she drove to the apartment complex to buy marijuana since she was stressed, and she left the little girl in the dumpster because she knew someone would find her.

“It’s scary thinking what type of person would do something like that. It’s hard to believe someone would do that,” Dennis said.

Velez is due back in court Oct. 30. She reportedly has a lengthy criminal record, including a number of pending cases.

Copyright 2020 WFSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mayo Clinic doctors donate winter care packages

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Max Cotton
Some of the homeless shelter’s guests will receive winter coats, hats, scarves, gloves and more.

National

Baby recovering after babysitter allegedly abandoned her in Conn. dumpster

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
The babysitter faces several charges after she allegedly assaulted the baby's mother then abandoned the little girl in the dumpster.

News

SportScene 13 Tuesday

Updated: 52 minutes ago
SportScene 13 Tuesday @ TEN

National

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 1 hour ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

Decision 2020: Three Weeks Until Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
Decision 2020: Three Weeks Until Election Day

News

Doctors Donate Winter Care Packages

Updated: 1 hour ago
Doctors Donate Winter Care Packages

News

Live Music Returns to Northern WI State Fairgrounds

Updated: 1 hour ago
Live Music Returns to Northern WI State Fairgrounds

News

Eau Claire City Council Postpones Vote on Contagious Disease Ordinance

Updated: 1 hour ago
Eau Claire City Council Postpones Vote on Contagious Disease Ordinance

News

Women’s Giving Circle hosts fall educational event

Updated: 1 hours ago
This year’s event was about racial issues in the Chippewa Valley.