Advertisement

‘Barkley 2020’: Dog’s political signs make Nebraska neighborhood smile

By Leigh Waldman
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Everywhere you turn, it seems, there are political signs. But soon a new kind of sign will be popping up in front of homes all over the Omaha-metro.

Maggie Perrigo works for sign company Curzon Promotional Graphics. That employment background — and all of the political signs she saw in her own neighborhood — gave her an idea.

“I just thought it would be really funny to put my dopey dogs face on a sign that looked like a serious political sign that, you know, a human would want — but it’s my dog’s face," Perrigo said with a laugh.

Well, she did, and her dog Barkley’s sign is making an impression.

Maggie Perrigo is making neighbors smile with political signs for her dog, Barkley.
Maggie Perrigo is making neighbors smile with political signs for her dog, Barkley.(Leigh Waldman)

“Within a couple of hours, people were walking by and laughing and taking pictures,” she said.

The sign features the 4-year-old boxer’s face and his campaign slogan: “I like cheese.” Perrigo said Barkley is a cheese snob — his favorites are hard cheeses.

“Parmesan, probably. Something a little salty," she said while feeding Barkley cheese on her front porch.

In less than a week’s time, her signs have started a movement.

“A lot of people want their own signs with their own dogs on it," Perrigo said.

Dogs like Lucy, whose sign says she is “begging for your vote”; or like Sergeant, who has a thing for squirrels.

Perrigo said she never intended for her dog’s sign to gain so much attention, but she’s happy it’s making people smile.

“I think it’s really cool that just putting a little yard sign out can make people laugh and think about something else I guess," she said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Postal Service agrees to reverse service changes

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Postal Service agreed Wednesday to reverse changes that slowed mail service nationwide.

News

Restaurant owners react to temporarily halt of occupancy order

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Sawyer County Judge temporarily blocks the governor’s latest order limiting indoor, public gatherings to 25% of a building’s occupancy.

News

Wisconsin planning for COVID vaccine- who will get it and when

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Five COVID vaccines are currently in phase three of trials, according to Gundersen Health System. The state of Wisconsin is proposing who should receive a vaccine first while supplies are limited.

News

La Crosse Police Dept. conducts largest fentanyl seizure in the county

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The La Crosse Police conducted, what they say is the, largest fentanyl seizure in La Crosse County.

News

Rep. Ron Kind urges Wisconsinites to respond to the 2020 Census ahead of Oct. 15 deadline

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday, Rep. Ron Kind urged Wisconsinites to respond to the 2020 Census. After a ruling by the United States Supreme Court, the deadline to complete the 2020 Census is tomorrow, October 15, 2020.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR

Updated: 3 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR

News

Library turns to technology to share stories with young readers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
Restrictions on in-person gatherings pushed the library to start an online program called Storytime OnDemand. In a room that once held in-person story times, it now houses a studio that brings stories to children virtually.

News

United Way “Winter Wear Open House” opens at Marketplace Foods in Menomonie

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The United Way of Dunn County is hosting a free winter clothing event for those in need at the Winter Wear Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, to Friday, Oct. 30, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

News

Sheriff: 3 arrested after attempted burglary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office released information on what they say was an attempted burglary that took place Oct. 8 in the Town of Spider Lake.

News

Sex offender to be released and live in Fairchild, under intense supervision package

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A convicted sex offender will be released from a treatment facility and will be living in Fairchild while under an intense supervision package.

News

Sex offender to be released into Fairchild community after multiple housing meetings

Updated: 4 hours ago
Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Bonnin will be released into the Fairchild community.