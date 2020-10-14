Advertisement

Eau Claire City Council postpones vote on Contagious Disease Ordinance

(WEAU)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council postpones voting on a Contagious Disease Ordinance until on or before January 25, 2021. The council could discuss the ordinance sooner, in the event of a health emergency. Councilmember Kate Beaton was the only vote against postponing the ordinance.

“I am worried about the fall. We are likely, with respiratory disease typically hitting harder particularly in the fall and winter, going to have increased disease and death in this community from COVID-19,” said Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese during Tuesday’s council meeting.

The ordinance would have allowed the Eau Claire City-County Health Department to enforce local health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ordinance would also add legislative oversight, meaning health orders would have to be approved by the city council and the county board before they could be enforced.

Monday night, members of the city council discussed the ordinance. Councilmembers heard from Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City Attorney Steve Nick, and community members in favor and against the ordinance.

The ordinance is currently scheduled to go before the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors next Thursday. For the ordinance to go into effect, the city council and the county board would both have to pass its versions of the ordinance.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

