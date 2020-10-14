Advertisement

Historic Eau Claire schoolhouse transforms into escape room

The Chippewa Valley Museum is partnering with Tactical Escape 101 to offer an escape room mystery in the Historic Schoolhouse at Carson Park.
The Chippewa Valley Museum is partnering with Tactical Escape 101 to offer an escape room mystery in the Historic Schoolhouse at Carson Park.(WEAU)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Sunnyville schoolhouse in Eau Claire provided education for kids from 1882-1961. This fall, the one room schoolhouse is coming back to life for an escape room.

The Chippewa Valley Museum is partnering with Tactical Escape 101 to offer an escape room mystery in the Historic Schoolhouse at Carson Park.

Participants will have a chance to solve a mystery as if they were Sunnyville students. Where is Miss Jen, the schoolhouse teacher? Who is this guy and why is he here? The Sunnyview Schoolhouse Mystery gives teams of 2 to 8 only 45-minutes to puzzle out clues and solve the mystery.

The escape room is designed for ages 5 and up and masks are required for all participants. There will be sanitizing between groups so you must make a reservation in advance. Only private groups are allowed, there will be no combining of small teams. Reservations are $150 per group. The Chippewa Valley Museum will receive 50% of each group reservation.

The Sunnyview Schoolhouse Mystery runs on select days from Oct.16 through Nov.1.

To make a reservation click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Facebook bans ads discouraging vaccinations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The social network said it will also run an information campaign encouraging people to get their flu shots this year.

News

Mayo Clinic doctors donate winter care packages

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Max Cotton
Some of the homeless shelter’s guests will receive winter coats, hats, scarves, gloves and more.

News

SportScene 13 Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
SportScene 13 Tuesday @ TEN

National

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 6 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

Decision 2020: Three Weeks Until Election Day

Updated: 6 hours ago
Decision 2020: Three Weeks Until Election Day

News

Doctors Donate Winter Care Packages

Updated: 6 hours ago
Doctors Donate Winter Care Packages

News

Live Music Returns to Northern WI State Fairgrounds

Updated: 6 hours ago
Live Music Returns to Northern WI State Fairgrounds

News

Eau Claire City Council Postpones Vote on Contagious Disease Ordinance

Updated: 6 hours ago
Eau Claire City Council Postpones Vote on Contagious Disease Ordinance

News

Women’s Giving Circle hosts fall educational event

Updated: 7 hours ago
This year’s event was about racial issues in the Chippewa Valley.