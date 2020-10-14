Historic Eau Claire schoolhouse transforms into escape room

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Sunnyville schoolhouse in Eau Claire provided education for kids from 1882-1961. This fall, the one room schoolhouse is coming back to life for an escape room.

The Chippewa Valley Museum is partnering with Tactical Escape 101 to offer an escape room mystery in the Historic Schoolhouse at Carson Park.

Participants will have a chance to solve a mystery as if they were Sunnyville students. Where is Miss Jen, the schoolhouse teacher? Who is this guy and why is he here? The Sunnyview Schoolhouse Mystery gives teams of 2 to 8 only 45-minutes to puzzle out clues and solve the mystery.

The escape room is designed for ages 5 and up and masks are required for all participants. There will be sanitizing between groups so you must make a reservation in advance. Only private groups are allowed, there will be no combining of small teams. Reservations are $150 per group. The Chippewa Valley Museum will receive 50% of each group reservation.

The Sunnyview Schoolhouse Mystery runs on select days from Oct.16 through Nov.1.

