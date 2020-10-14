Advertisement

La Crosse Police conduct largest fentanyl seizure in the county

La Crosse drug seizure
La Crosse drug seizure(La Crosse Police Department)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police conducted, what they say is the, largest fentanyl seizure in La Crosse County.

Police say they located Jesse Stinger, who was a suspect, in the 1900 block of Miller Street on Oct. 13. Police conducted a traffic stop while the Emergency Response Team conducted a “knock and announce” warrant at his residence. Stinger was brought into custody.

Police found 454.3 grams of fentanyl, 34.6 grams of cocaine, 439 grams of marijuana, a loaded pistol and $15,600 in cash. Officials estimate the fentanyl to have a street value of $45,000.

Caprice Washington and Jerrad Simms who were also occupying the apartment, attempted to flee by jumping out a window, Both Washington and Simms were taken into custody.

Officers say Stinger is currently on several felony bonds for previous narcotics trafficking and felon in possession of a firearm. They add that Stinger and Simms were arrested together in 2019.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin planning for COVID vaccine- who will get it and when

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Five COVID vaccines are currently in phase three of trials, according to Gundersen Health System. The state of Wisconsin is proposing who should receive a vaccine first while supplies are limited.

News

Rep. Ron Kind urges Wisconsinites to respond to the 2020 Census ahead of Oct. 15 deadline

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Wednesday, Rep. Ron Kind urged Wisconsinites to respond to the 2020 Census. After a ruling by the United States Supreme Court, the deadline to complete the 2020 Census is tomorrow, October 15, 2020.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR

Updated: 1 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR

News

Library turns to technology to share stories with young readers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
Restrictions on in-person gatherings pushed the library to start an online program called Storytime OnDemand. In a room that once held in-person story times, it now houses a studio that brings stories to children virtually.

Latest News

News

United Way “Winter Wear Open House” opens at Marketplace Foods in Menomonie

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The United Way of Dunn County is hosting a free winter clothing event for those in need at the Winter Wear Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, to Friday, Oct. 30, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

News

Sheriff: 3 arrested after attempted burglary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office released information on what they say was an attempted burglary that took place Oct. 8 in the Town of Spider Lake.

News

Sex offender to be released and live in Fairchild, under intense supervision package

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A convicted sex offender will be released from a treatment facility and will be living in Fairchild while under an intense supervision package.

News

Sex offender to be released into Fairchild community after multiple housing meetings

Updated: 2 hours ago
Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Bonnin will be released into the Fairchild community.

News

Authorities investigating death at Devil’s Lake State Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Emergency crews responded to the park late Wednesday morning.

News

Minnesota opens second COVID-19 saliva testing site in Winona

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Minnesota opened the second COVID-19 saliva testing site in the state.