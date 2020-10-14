Library turns to technology to share stories with young readers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Libraries are considered to be quiet spaces, but the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire has been unusually quiet since March.

The library is open by appointment only right now which means in-person events aren’t an option.

It’s important for Youth Services Manager Kelly Witt to keep the library accessible for all despite the new obstacles.

“We still want to make sure we’re getting these resources out into the community and that families are participating and children are learning and growing and having fun doing it,” Witt said.

Restrictions on in-person gatherings pushed the library to start an online program called Storytime OnDemand.

A room that once held in-person story times now houses a studio that brings stories to children virtually.

Staff members tell stories and sing songs meant to engage with young readers.

Though it’s not the same as working with kids in-person, for Witt, it’s still a way to build relationships.

“My favorite part in doing it is having fun and being silly with children," Witt said. "We’re really missing that in-person. Our connections that we make with families and children is the best part of our job and sharing stories and songs and being able to be silly is really a great time.”

The library posts a new video three times a week. They also have a live story time program. It meets every Tuesday and Wednesday.

Families can check out an activity kit from the library, so they can take part with the stories in real time.

