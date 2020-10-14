Advertisement

Library turns to technology to share stories with young readers

STORYTIME ON DEMAND
STORYTIME ON DEMAND(WEAU)
By Maria Blough
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Libraries are considered to be quiet spaces, but the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire has been unusually quiet since March.

The library is open by appointment only right now which means in-person events aren’t an option.

It’s important for Youth Services Manager Kelly Witt to keep the library accessible for all despite the new obstacles.

“We still want to make sure we’re getting these resources out into the community and that families are participating and children are learning and growing and having fun doing it,” Witt said.

Restrictions on in-person gatherings pushed the library to start an online program called Storytime OnDemand.

A room that once held in-person story times now houses a studio that brings stories to children virtually.

Staff members tell stories and sing songs meant to engage with young readers.

Though it’s not the same as working with kids in-person, for Witt, it’s still a way to build relationships.

“My favorite part in doing it is having fun and being silly with children," Witt said. "We’re really missing that in-person. Our connections that we make with families and children is the best part of our job and sharing stories and songs and being able to be silly is really a great time.”

The library posts a new video three times a week. They also have a live story time program. It meets every Tuesday and Wednesday.

Families can check out an activity kit from the library, so they can take part with the stories in real time.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin planning for COVID vaccine- who will get it and when

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Five COVID vaccines are currently in phase three of trials, according to Gundersen Health System. The state of Wisconsin is proposing who should receive a vaccine first while supplies are limited.

News

La Crosse Police conduct largest fentanyl seizure in the county

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The La Crosse Police conducted, what they say is the, largest fentanyl seizure in La Crosse County.

News

Rep. Ron Kind urges Wisconsinites to respond to the 2020 Census ahead of Oct. 15 deadline

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Wednesday, Rep. Ron Kind urged Wisconsinites to respond to the 2020 Census. After a ruling by the United States Supreme Court, the deadline to complete the 2020 Census is tomorrow, October 15, 2020.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR

Updated: 1 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR

Latest News

News

United Way “Winter Wear Open House” opens at Marketplace Foods in Menomonie

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The United Way of Dunn County is hosting a free winter clothing event for those in need at the Winter Wear Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, to Friday, Oct. 30, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

News

Sheriff: 3 arrested after attempted burglary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office released information on what they say was an attempted burglary that took place Oct. 8 in the Town of Spider Lake.

News

Sex offender to be released and live in Fairchild, under intense supervision package

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A convicted sex offender will be released from a treatment facility and will be living in Fairchild while under an intense supervision package.

News

Sex offender to be released into Fairchild community after multiple housing meetings

Updated: 2 hours ago
Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Bonnin will be released into the Fairchild community.

News

Authorities investigating death at Devil’s Lake State Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Emergency crews responded to the park late Wednesday morning.

News

Minnesota opens second COVID-19 saliva testing site in Winona

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Minnesota opened the second COVID-19 saliva testing site in the state.