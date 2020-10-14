Live music returns to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds are preparing to bring back live music this Saturday!

The summer came and went, and many felt a void as live music could not go on.

While the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds held virtual concerts, fairgrounds executive director Rusty Volk says they’re always looking for the next ‘new thing’. Volk told WEAU,

“It’s time to really start looking at what have we learned by drive-in music in order to be safe and then how do we incorporate live music into that.”

Live in the Valley will premiere Saturday. Not a virtual or recorded concert, but a live in-person event featuring Gramatik and Clozee.

“You’re going to see a large digital wall with lasers and its more of a lightshow almost with heavier music and its really the way of the future I must say,” said Volk.

Co-founding partner of Live in the Valley, Ian Prock says the return of live music is a breath of fresh air.

“Expect a live performance that you probably haven’t seen all year. You know without some of the local shows and festivals that usually happen in the area ... this will be the first big show with loud sound, light production and live performing artists.”

Volk says the safety features are extreme.

“You are required to wear a mask at all times. That’s paramount. Yes you can get out of your car but you have to keep your mask on, and you have to stay in the car area. Live in the Valley has a COVID team that will be walking around making sure everyone has their masks on and even providing hand sanitizer.”

The event will allow 350 vehicles, four people per car. The cars will be spread out on nine acres of land, which allows a 10 foot by twenty three foot area for sitting, standing or dancing outside of the car, but distanced from others.

“The first few sections are all already sold out, so we are getting a great response,” said Volk.

Volk also says they would like to plan a second concert around Halloween weekend.

