Mayo Clinic doctors donate winter care packages

By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Family Medicine residents physicians in Eau Claire donated 50 winter care packages to Sojourner House Tuesday.

Some of the homeless shelter’s guests will receive winter coats, hats, scarves, gloves and more.

Doctors organized the project using Mayo Clinic “Joy in Practice” grant money.

Dr. Samantha Runstrom, a third-year resident physician who helped organize the project, said the grant was worth more than $3,000.

She said they chose this project because it helped some of Eau Claire’s most vulnerable citizens, adding that keeping people healthy extends beyond the doctor’s office.

“The only way of looking at improving someone’s health is addressing the whole picture and not just the physiology and the medicine piece. And so, I guess in that sense, I couldn’t think of any other way to use this grant money than to do something along these lines," she said.

She also said doctors did take COVID-19 precautions and social distancing when putting the care packages together.

