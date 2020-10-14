Advertisement

Minnesota opens second COVID-19 saliva testing site in Winona

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) - Minnesota opened the second COVID-19 saliva testing site in the state.

The site will open on Wednesday at the Winona Mall and will offer free saliva tests to any Minnesota resident who believes they need to be tested.

This site will be open five days a week. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site is open to walk-ins, but people are encouraged to make an appointment if they are able, to prevent crowding and long lines. Appointments can be made through the COVID-19 Community Saliva Testing webpage.

The first testing site opened on Sept. 23 in Duluth and has tested more than 7,000 since then.

State officials say they plan to open as many as eight more sites across the state in the coming weeks.

