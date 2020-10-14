Advertisement

Representative Jodi Emerson’s house vandalized, Eau Claire Police respond

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Representative Jodi Emerson says her house was vandalized Sunday night and the Eau Claire Police Department responded.

Emerson says she was sitting on the couch in her home on Sunday night around 10 p.m. when she heard something hit the wall behind her and then heard a vehicle drive off quickly. Officers were called and they found that front yard signs were hit as well as the retaining wall and a few other places on the house.

Rep. Jodi Emerson sent WEAU this image of her home.
Rep. Jodi Emerson sent WEAU this image of her home.(Jodi Emerson)

“We are seeing an increase in incidents around our state and country where people are targeting those who believe differently than they do. They range from stealing signs to plotting to kidnap the Governor of Michigan. Sunday night, my house and political yard signs were targeted,”

Rep. Jodi Emerson

Emerson thanked the Eau Claire Police Department for responding and keeping the community safe.

