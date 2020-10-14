Restaurant owners react to temporarily halt of occupancy order

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While Wisconsin continues to be a hotspot for COVID-19 cases, a statewide mandate limiting indoor occupancy that was supposed to run through November 6, is now at a halt.

A Sawyer County Judge ordered a temporary restraining order Wednesday on the mandate, after the tavern league of Wisconsin filed a lawsuit to block it.

Kristine Hillmer, CEO and President of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, says the ‘ping-ponging’ back and forth between the competing orders and junctions, is taking a toll on business owners.

“It’s hard for operators to follow what’s happening, to pivot and change, and it’s really hard on their staff as well. I know there are a lot of operators that things were starting to improve in their business and they hired staff, and new staff that they’re now going to have to let go because of some of these capacity limits,” Hillmer says.

But she says most of all, it comes down to people feeling safe.

“Although we don’t agree with a twenty-five percent capacity limit, we understand that it’s more about safety and consumer confidence and that’s really where our emphasis is going to be,” Hillmer says.

Lisa Aspenson, owner of a myriad of restaurants in Eau Claire, says with tables six feet apart, her restaurants are already operating at less than 25% occupancy.

“We can make our business work and ask for reservations, limit the times that people come in,” Aspenson says.

Aspenson says it would be easier if people just wore their masks.

“Our safety of our staff, our families and our communities has really always been priority,” Aspenson says.

In a statement about the lawsuit, Tavern League President Chris Marsicano says,

“We do not have the financial wherewithal to survive the blunt force of another business shutdown which have not proven effective and will result in catastrophic losses in the hospitality industry in Wisconsin."

The Eau Claire County-City Health Department says that while the statewide order is paused, the county reverts back to 50% occupancy inside businesses, as it were before Gov. Evers' order went into effect last Thursday.

A court hearing is scheduled for 9:00 Monday morning.

