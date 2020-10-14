Advertisement

Restaurant owners react to temporarily halt of occupancy order

The decision stems from a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the Tavern League of Wisconsin seeking to block the emergency order issued by the state’s department of health services.
Downtown Eau Claire
Downtown Eau Claire(WEAU)
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While Wisconsin continues to be a hotspot for COVID-19 cases, a statewide mandate limiting indoor occupancy that was supposed to run through November 6, is now at a halt.

A Sawyer County Judge ordered a temporary restraining order Wednesday on the mandate, after the tavern league of Wisconsin filed a lawsuit to block it.

Kristine Hillmer, CEO and President of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, says the ‘ping-ponging’ back and forth between the competing orders and junctions, is taking a toll on business owners.

“It’s hard for operators to follow what’s happening, to pivot and change, and it’s really hard on their staff as well. I know there are a lot of operators that things were starting to improve in their business and they hired staff, and new staff that they’re now going to have to let go because of some of these capacity limits,” Hillmer says.

But she says most of all, it comes down to people feeling safe.

“Although we don’t agree with a twenty-five percent capacity limit, we understand that it’s more about safety and consumer confidence and that’s really where our emphasis is going to be,” Hillmer says.

Lisa Aspenson, owner of a myriad of restaurants in Eau Claire, says with tables six feet apart, her restaurants are already operating at less than 25% occupancy.

“We can make our business work and ask for reservations, limit the times that people come in,” Aspenson says.

Aspenson says it would be easier if people just wore their masks.

“Our safety of our staff, our families and our communities has really always been priority,” Aspenson says.

In a statement about the lawsuit, Tavern League President Chris Marsicano says,

“We do not have the financial wherewithal to survive the blunt force of another business shutdown which have not proven effective and will result in catastrophic losses in the hospitality industry in Wisconsin."

The Eau Claire County-City Health Department says that while the statewide order is paused, the county reverts back to 50% occupancy inside businesses, as it were before Gov. Evers' order went into effect last Thursday.

A court hearing is scheduled for 9:00 Monday morning.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Postal Service agrees to reverse service changes

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Postal Service agreed Wednesday to reverse changes that slowed mail service nationwide.

News

Wisconsin planning for COVID vaccine- who will get it and when

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Five COVID vaccines are currently in phase three of trials, according to Gundersen Health System. The state of Wisconsin is proposing who should receive a vaccine first while supplies are limited.

News

La Crosse Police Dept. conducts largest fentanyl seizure in the county

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The La Crosse Police conducted, what they say is the, largest fentanyl seizure in La Crosse County.

News

Rep. Ron Kind urges Wisconsinites to respond to the 2020 Census ahead of Oct. 15 deadline

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday, Rep. Ron Kind urged Wisconsinites to respond to the 2020 Census. After a ruling by the United States Supreme Court, the deadline to complete the 2020 Census is tomorrow, October 15, 2020.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR

Updated: 3 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR

News

Library turns to technology to share stories with young readers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
Restrictions on in-person gatherings pushed the library to start an online program called Storytime OnDemand. In a room that once held in-person story times, it now houses a studio that brings stories to children virtually.

News

United Way “Winter Wear Open House” opens at Marketplace Foods in Menomonie

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The United Way of Dunn County is hosting a free winter clothing event for those in need at the Winter Wear Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, to Friday, Oct. 30, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

News

Sheriff: 3 arrested after attempted burglary

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office released information on what they say was an attempted burglary that took place Oct. 8 in the Town of Spider Lake.

News

Sex offender to be released and live in Fairchild, under intense supervision package

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A convicted sex offender will be released from a treatment facility and will be living in Fairchild while under an intense supervision package.

News

Sex offender to be released into Fairchild community after multiple housing meetings

Updated: 4 hours ago
Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Bonnin will be released into the Fairchild community.