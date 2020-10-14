Sex offender to be released and live in Fairchild, under intense supervision package

FAIRCHILD, Wis. (WEAU) - A convicted sex offender will be released from a treatment facility and will be living in Fairchild while under an intense supervision package.

Fairchild Police say Richard Strand will be released from the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Facility and will be living at E28050 Pond Road on or before Nov. 6.

Officials say Strand’s victims were minors from cases in 1987 and 1991. He is a life registrant and is on GPS monitoring that includes him not being able to leave the interior of his residence without supervision for a minimum of one year from placement.

