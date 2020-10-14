Sex offender to be released into Fairchild community after multiple housing meetings

FAIRCHILD, Wis. (WEAU) - Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Bonnin will be released into the Fairchild community.

The Fairchild Police Department says they were notified on Wednesday that Bonnin will be living at E28050 Pond Road.

In 2019, Eau Claire County was considering purchasing a house on the north side of Eau Claire but after community meetings, the Supervised Release Committee went back to the drawing board after finding the house to be too close to a daycare.

Police say Bonnin’s victims were minors from cases in 1994 and 1995. He is a lifetime registrant and is on GPS monitoring.

