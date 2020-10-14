Advertisement

Sheriff: 3 arrested after attempted burglary

Sawyer County burglary
Sawyer County burglary(Sawyer County Sheriff's Office)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office released information on what they say was an attempted burglary that took place Oct. 8 in the Town of Spider Lake.

The sheriff’s office says Larry Rush, 65 of Park Falls, Steven Martin, 28 of Success, AR, and Vicki Hirteiter, 56 of Park Falls, were arrested after deputies were dispatched to the Black Iron Bar and Grill for a burglary in process.

Officials say they learned possibly two subjects were wearing masks and attempting to break into the bar. The two fled on foot into the woods when the owner arrived. Officials saw a vehicle leaving the area and were later able to question the vehicle occupants and determined they were involved.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Sheriff Doug Mrotek says the three arrested are likely associated with other burglary investigations in Sawyer, Ashland, Price and Iron Counties.

