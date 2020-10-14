Three weeks to go until election day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The countdown is on, with 21 days left until the 2020 presidential election.

“The numbers that we’re seeing are completely unprecedented for a presidential year,” said Wisconsin Elections Commission Public Information Officer Reid Magney.

More than 1.3 million absentee ballots have been requested throughout the state, with more than 700,000 of those already returned.

In Eau Claire County, nearly 12,000 absentee ballots have already been returned.

Through the entire 2016 presidential election, the county saw just fewer than 14,000 absentee ballots.

“Our plan for dealing with that has been to really bring in a lot more people to help in the election than usual, and to help with in-person absentee. Obviously with COVID we are doing our absentee, in-person absentee, out in the parking lot. Doing the drive-thru style so that it’s a little bit safer and easier for people to do,” said City of Eau Claire Deputy City Clerk Nicholas Koerner.

Many municipalities are seeing an increase in absentee voting this election, including the city of Altoona.

“We’ve had about 1,200 returned at this point so in comparison that’s pretty good, that’s pretty high. And we expect to have another few hundred people, about 400 or so,” said City of Altoona Deputy City Clerk Roy Atkinson.

While there is still time to request your absentee ballot, the deadline to register to vote either online or by mail ends on Wed., Oct. 14 at 11:59 p.m.

“If you miss that deadline or if you don’t have a Wisconsin drivers license or state ID card you’re not out of luck. You can still register to vote whether it be in the clerks office in between now and the Friday before the election and you can always register to vote at your polling place on election day,” explained Magney.

In other Wisconsin election news, Democrats have asked the United States Supreme Court to take up a case regarding whether absentee ballots received up to six days after the election should be counted, as long as they are postmarked by election day.

