United Way “Winter Wear Open House” opens at Marketplace Foods in Menomonie

MENOMONIE, Wis. (RELEASE) - The United Way of Dunn County is hosting a free winter clothing event for those in need at the Winter Wear Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, to Friday, Oct. 30, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The Winter Wear Open House will be located at Marketplace Foods, 207 Pine Ave. W., in the former bank site in the front of the store. The location is possible through a partnership with Marketplace Foods.

All items available will be new or gently used. All family members needing winter clothing must be present to receive winter wear. Items will be available for all ages while supplies last. Registration is available online at https://wwoh2020.eventcreate.com or by contacting United Way of Dunn County directly at (715) 235-3800 or emailing ktrinko@uwaydunn.org.

Face masks will be required of all attending the open house. For the safety of others, any person who is feeling sick or has had flu like symptoms in the past 48 hours should stay home.

“Let’s UNITE this winter season for our neighbors to get the items needed to stay warm,” said Jennifer Thatcher, Executive Director of the United Way of Dunn County.

Last season the event supplied more than 450 people free winter coats. Donations of winter clothing are needed. To donate, drop items by Monday, Oct. 26, at Menomonie Fleet Farm, 2003 Hwy 12; Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road; or United Way C-3 Center, 1620 Stout Road. Items most needed are coats, jackets, and boots.

All new or gently used winter clothing will be accepted. For those unable to attend the open house or in need of other items, the United Way of Dunn County C-3 Center provides furniture, bedding, housewares, hygiene items, clothing and more for free.

The C-3 Center program is intended to make homes and their lives better by allowing individuals and families to utilize their financial resources for basic needs such as food, housing, medications, childcare and more. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Appointments are encouraged and can be made by phone at (715) 231-3066. Please join us. Now more than ever, United Way of Dunn County needs your support to do what we do best – help communities respond, recover, rebuild, and reimagine for the long term.

It is critical that we step up to help our friends, families and neighbors facing food insecurity, lacking access to medicine and financial instability – your contribution supports more than a dozen county-wide programs providing much needed assistance to individuals and families, with great impact. To donate visit www.uwaydunn.org.

“By donating to United Way of Dunn County, you are building our community,” said United Way of Dunn County Board President Lisa Murray. “The money stays in our community and helps with basic needs and life enrichment programs.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.