Advertisement

United Way “Winter Wear Open House” opens at Marketplace Foods in Menomonie

The United Way
The United Way(WTVG)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (RELEASE) - The United Way of Dunn County is hosting a free winter clothing event for those in need at the Winter Wear Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, to Friday, Oct. 30, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The Winter Wear Open House will be located at Marketplace Foods, 207 Pine Ave. W., in the former bank site in the front of the store. The location is possible through a partnership with Marketplace Foods.

All items available will be new or gently used. All family members needing winter clothing must be present to receive winter wear. Items will be available for all ages while supplies last. Registration is available online at https://wwoh2020.eventcreate.com or by contacting United Way of Dunn County directly at (715) 235-3800 or emailing ktrinko@uwaydunn.org.

Face masks will be required of all attending the open house. For the safety of others, any person who is feeling sick or has had flu like symptoms in the past 48 hours should stay home.

“Let’s UNITE this winter season for our neighbors to get the items needed to stay warm,” said Jennifer Thatcher, Executive Director of the United Way of Dunn County.

Last season the event supplied more than 450 people free winter coats. Donations of winter clothing are needed. To donate, drop items by Monday, Oct. 26, at Menomonie Fleet Farm, 2003 Hwy 12; Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road; or United Way C-3 Center, 1620 Stout Road. Items most needed are coats, jackets, and boots.

All new or gently used winter clothing will be accepted. For those unable to attend the open house or in need of other items, the United Way of Dunn County C-3 Center provides furniture, bedding, housewares, hygiene items, clothing and more for free.

The C-3 Center program is intended to make homes and their lives better by allowing individuals and families to utilize their financial resources for basic needs such as food, housing, medications, childcare and more. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Appointments are encouraged and can be made by phone at (715) 231-3066. Please join us. Now more than ever, United Way of Dunn County needs your support to do what we do best – help communities respond, recover, rebuild, and reimagine for the long term.

It is critical that we step up to help our friends, families and neighbors facing food insecurity, lacking access to medicine and financial instability – your contribution supports more than a dozen county-wide programs providing much needed assistance to individuals and families, with great impact. To donate visit www.uwaydunn.org.

“By donating to United Way of Dunn County, you are building our community,” said United Way of Dunn County Board President Lisa Murray. “The money stays in our community and helps with basic needs and life enrichment programs.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Library turns to technology to share stories with young readers

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Maria Blough
Restrictions on in-person gatherings pushed the library to start an online program called Storytime OnDemand. In a room that once held in-person story times, it now houses a studio that brings stories to children virtually.

News

Sheriff: 3 arrested after attempted burglary

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office released information on what they say was an attempted burglary that took place Oct. 8 in the Town of Spider Lake.

News

Sex offender to be released and live in Fairchild, under intense supervision package

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A convicted sex offender will be released from a treatment facility and will be living in Fairchild while under an intense supervision package.

News

Sex offender to be released into Fairchild community after multiple housing meetings

Updated: 1 hour ago
Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Bonnin will be released into the Fairchild community.

Latest News

News

Authorities investigating death at Devil’s Lake State Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Emergency crews responded to the park late Wednesday morning.

News

Minnesota opens second COVID-19 saliva testing site in Winona

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Minnesota opened the second COVID-19 saliva testing site in the state.

News

Representative Jodi Emerson’s house vandalized, Eau Claire Police respond

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Wisconsin Representative Jodi Emerson says her house was vandalized Sunday night and the Eau Claire Police Department responded.

News

Marshfield Clinic Research Institute receives $4 million for rural community COVID-19 study

Updated: 4 hours ago
Researchers at Marshfield Clinic Research Institute recently received a $4 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to study the occurrence and impact of COVID-19 in rural communities.

News

13 new positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
There are 13 new positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County, bringing the total to 1,095.

News

SkyWarn 13 Wednesday Weather (10/14/20)

Updated: 7 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Wednesday Weather (10/14/20)