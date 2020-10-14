Wisconsin farmers harvesting corn ahead of schedule

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The second Coronavirus Food Assistance Program is barely 2 weeks old and already almost $2 billion has been sent out to farmers who signed up for the financial aid. Crop producers have gotten the most money so far, followed by dairy and livestock producers. The program has about $13 billion to mail out.

The Farmers to Families Food Box program has fed a lot of people in Wisconsin so far. The latest numbers show 636 thousand boxes have already been handed out to needy people across the state. That comes to about $19 million in value.

Last week’s USDA crop production and ending stocks report shows Wisconsin’s crops are big this year. Our corn for grain crop is now put at 539 million bushels on yields of 186 bushels an acre. That’s 20 bushels an acre more than last year’s harvest. State soybean yields are now expected to come in at 109 million bushels on yields of 55 bushels an acre. That would be up 8 bushels from last year.

The fall harvest across the country is full speed ahead. As of this past Sunday, farmers had combined 61% of their soybeans and 41% of their corn. That’s a jump of 23% for the soybean harvest from a week ago as Minnesota, the Dakotas and Nebraska lead the way with 80% of their beans off. The corn harvest moved ahead 16% last week with Illinois farmers leading the way with 45% of their corn harvested. This week’s Crop Progress Report also shows winter wheat planting is ahead of the normal pace with 68% of the crop already planted and 41% of the crop already emerged.

In Wisconsin, farmers have harvested 15% of their corn for grain, almost 3 weeks ahead of normal with the moisture content at 23%. The corn silage harvest is wrapping up as that’s 96% completed, more than a month ahead of last year. Corn across the state is now 92% mature and rated 79% in good to excellent condition. State farmers have also harvested 46% of their soybeans-16 days ahead of last year as the crop is rated 81% in good to excellent condition this week. This week’s report also shows farmers across the state have made 93% of their 4th hay crop, harvested 90% of the fall potato crop and planted 78% of their winter wheat with 55% of that crop already emerged. Topsoil moisture ratings fell 4 points this week to 83% adequate to surplus, 14% short and 3% very short.

