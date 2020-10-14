Advertisement

Women’s Giving Circle hosts fall educational event

Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Women’s Giving Circle hosted its fall educational event Tuesday night in a virtual setting.

This year’s event was about racial issues in the Chippewa Valley. Several panelists came to discuss their personal experiences.

There was also a discussion on common stereotypes and how they influence society. The event was put on through the Eau Claire Community Foundation.

