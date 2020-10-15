21-year-old pronounced dead at scene of Chippewa County crash

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 21-year-old from Waupaca was pronounced dead at the scene of a Chippewa County crash Thursday.

Chippewa County officials say Rachael Brewer was traveling westbound on State Highway 29 when she lost control of the vehicle and went into the ditch. The vehicle continued to hit a tree, causing severe damage to the vehicle and life ending injuries to Brewer.

Officials and first responders pronounced her dead at the scene. They believe speed was a factor in the crash.

