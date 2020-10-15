Advertisement

2nd COVID-19 related death in Chippewa County

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A second person has died due to COVID-19 in Chippewa County.

Health Director Angie Weideman says there will be no further information released on the individual.

The total positive case numbers in the county currently sit at 911, with 25 of those being new since Wednesday.

15 more people have been released from isolation, for a total of 639 ever released.

106 new negative test results were reported in the last 24 hours, for a total of 16,756 negative tests.

There are eight people in the county who are currently in the hospital related to COVID-19,

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is scheduled to host a virtual COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

News

UPDATE: Gov. Evers and the DHS give COVID-19 update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.

News

Rock Fest announces 2021 lineup

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Rock Fest has announced their 2021 lineup.

News

Convicted sex offender to be released and living in Eau Claire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A convicted sex offender will be released on Oct. 20 and will be living in Eau Claire.

Latest News

News

Winona County sees one new positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Winona County Department of Health and Human Services says there was one new person in the county who tested positive Thursday.

News

SkyWarn 13 Thursday Weather (10/15/20)

Updated: 6 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Thursday Weather (10/15/20)

Hello Wisconsin

Pablo Center hosts learning pods for virtual students

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
They are getting creative to help parents this school year by hosting learning pods on virtual learning days.

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (10/15/20)

Updated: 8 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (10/15/20)

News

Pablo Center Learning Pods (10/15/20) Part 3

Updated: 8 hours ago
Pablo Center Learning Pods (10/15/20) Part 3

News

Pablo Center Learning Pods (10/15/20) Part 2

Updated: 8 hours ago
Pablo Center Learning Pods (10/15/20) Part 2