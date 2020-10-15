2nd COVID-19 related death in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A second person has died due to COVID-19 in Chippewa County.

Health Director Angie Weideman says there will be no further information released on the individual.

The total positive case numbers in the county currently sit at 911, with 25 of those being new since Wednesday.

15 more people have been released from isolation, for a total of 639 ever released.

106 new negative test results were reported in the last 24 hours, for a total of 16,756 negative tests.

There are eight people in the county who are currently in the hospital related to COVID-19,

