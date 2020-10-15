Advertisement

Aircraft ventilation systems don’t spread viruses, DOD study says

A lot of assumptions were made
Study shows airplane ventilation systems are effective at removing coronavirus from the air.
Study shows airplane ventilation systems are effective at removing coronavirus from the air.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study shows circulating air on airplanes is unlikely to spread coronavirus.

The Department of Defense research concluded aircraft ventilation systems are effective at removing COVID-19 from the air.

But the study did come with several caveats.

First, it used a mannequin wearing a surgical mask to simulate a coughing passenger and assumed all passengers were masked and facing forward.

On actual flights, passengers often move their heads and move about the aisles, bathrooms and other places where they could encounter the virus.

The study also did not simulate what would happen if a passenger coughed or breathed directly onto someone else.

Researchers say testing also did not include substantial movement throughout the plane or in the airport, lounge or jetway, where air exchange rates and human interactions will vary.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ridin’ for a Reason raises $15,000 for mobile mammography program

Updated: 7 minutes ago
“Ridin' for a Reason” is a popular motorcycle rally in the Chippewa Valley in the fight against breast cancer. This year's event took place virtually.

National Politics

Trump, Biden go at it -- from a distance -- in town halls

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE, BILL BARROW and AAMER MADHANI
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

National

Twitter reports major outage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The social media giant began experiencing problems late Thursday afternoon.

National

C-SPAN suspends Scully after he admits to lie about hack

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
C-SPAN suspended its political editor Steve Scully indefinitely Thursday after he admitted to lying about his Twitter feed being hacked when he was confronted about a questionable exchange with former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci.

Latest News

News

Evers Hosts Virtual Event for Biden Presidential Campaign

Updated: 1 hours ago
Evers Hosts Virtual Event for Biden Presidential Campaign

News

Virtual Class to Teach Mental Health First Aid

Updated: 2 hours ago
Virtual Class to Teach Mental Health First Aid

News

UWEC Expands Antigen Testing to Off-Campus Students

Updated: 2 hours ago
UWEC Expands Antigen Testing to Off-Campus Students

News

Cranberry Season in Full Swing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cranberry Season in Full Swing

Coronavirus

ISOLATED: States begin to allow nursing home visitors but face PPE shortages, logistical questions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jill Riepenhoff
Some nursing homes are beginning to allow visitors, but hundreds report to the federal government that they are experiencing staff shortages or have no protective masks in their supplies.

News

UW-Eau Claire antigen testing expands to some off-campus students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
UW Eau Claire is now offering antigen testing for COVID-19 to some off-campus students.