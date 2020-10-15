Convicted sex offender to be released and living in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A convicted sex offender will be released on Oct. 20 and will be living in Eau Claire.

Eau Claire Police say John Christ will be living in the 100 block of Randall Street with conditions that include lifetime sex offender registry, comply with all sex offender rules, lifetime GPS, absolute sobriety and no unsupervised contact with minors.

Police also say Christ’s previous convictions include a 1991 Chippewa County case of third degree sexual assault and a 1994 Eau Claire County case of second degree sexual assault, kidnapping/seize or confine without consent, battery, drive or operate vehicle without consent, threats to injure, accuse of crime.

