Advertisement

Convicted sex offender to be released and living in Eau Claire

John Christ is set to live into Eau Claire after his Oct. 20 release from prison.
John Christ is set to live into Eau Claire after his Oct. 20 release from prison.(Eau Claire Police Department)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A convicted sex offender will be released on Oct. 20 and will be living in Eau Claire.

Eau Claire Police say John Christ will be living in the 100 block of Randall Street with conditions that include lifetime sex offender registry, comply with all sex offender rules, lifetime GPS, absolute sobriety and no unsupervised contact with minors.

Police also say Christ’s previous convictions include a 1991 Chippewa County case of third degree sexual assault and a 1994 Eau Claire County case of second degree sexual assault, kidnapping/seize or confine without consent, battery, drive or operate vehicle without consent, threats to injure, accuse of crime.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Evers and the DHS give COVID-19 update

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.

News

Rock Fest announces 2021 lineup

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Rock Fest has announced their 2021 lineup.

News

Winona County sees one new positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Winona County Department of Health and Human Services says there was one new person in the county who tested positive Thursday.

News

SkyWarn 13 Thursday Weather (10/15/20)

Updated: 3 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Thursday Weather (10/15/20)

Latest News

Hello Wisconsin

Pablo Center hosts learning pods for virtual students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
They are getting creative to help parents this school year by hosting learning pods on virtual learning days.

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (10/15/20)

Updated: 5 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (10/15/20)

News

Pablo Center Learning Pods (10/15/20) Part 3

Updated: 5 hours ago
Pablo Center Learning Pods (10/15/20) Part 3

News

Pablo Center Learning Pods (10/15/20) Part 2

Updated: 5 hours ago
Pablo Center Learning Pods (10/15/20) Part 2

News

Pablo Center Learning Pods (10/15/20) Part 1

Updated: 5 hours ago
Pablo Center Learning Pods (10/15/20) Part 1

News

Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (10/15/20)

Updated: 5 hours ago
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (10/15/20)