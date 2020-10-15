Cranberry harvest underway in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - October in Wisconsin means cranberry harvesting has begun.

For the last 26 years, the state has led the nation in cranberry production according to the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association.

At Brockway Cranberry Inc. in Black River Falls, crews are working to harvest 90 acres of the berry.

Jim Bible owns the marsh and has been growing the fruit for 39 years, belonging to an Ocean Spray co-op who markets his cranberries. He says the 2020 harvest is off to a good start.

“On my marsh here we are pretty happy. We just got started this week. We are happy with all our crops so far,” Bible says.

On Brockway Marsh, Bible says 2.8 million pounds of cranberries will be harvested and taken to Ocean Spray in Tomah to be produced into juice, craisins and more.

According to the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association, Bible is one of about 250 growers across the state.

“We make up more than half the worlds cranberries,” says Issac Zarecki of the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association “It is a billion dollar industry for the state of Wisconsin. Growers across the state support thousands of local jobs in their communities.”.

Zarecki says the state’s climate makes it a popular spot to harvest cranberries.

“This is the basin of ancient glacial lake Wisconsin, it is very flat, good for water management and also has sandy well drained acidic soil which is perfect for cranberries,” he says.

Bible and Zarecki encourage people to try cranberries beyond the Thanksgiving dinner table and enjoy their state’s harvest.

