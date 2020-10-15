Advertisement

Eau Claire City Council members react to postponing proposed health ordinance

By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Despite postponing a vote Tuesday on a proposed ordinance giving the Eau Claire City-County Health Department powers to enforce health orders, Eau Claire City Council members feel they need to give health department officials more power to keep people safe.

In postponing the measure, council members created a working group to find solutions. The city must organize the group by Jan. 21, 2021 and it must make recommendations by June 8, 2021. Council members can speed up the process if they feel it becomes necessary.

“We could make a better ordinance and so I wanted to see that happen but it, you know, I think it does need to happen soon," Councilman Andrew Werthmann said.

Not all council members agreed with postponing the vote. Councilwoman Kate Beaton cast the lone vote against the postponement. She said the community doesn’t have to wait as it enters winter.

“As we get into the colder months where respiratory disease tend to be particularly bad, I’m very concerned about our community’s health,” she said.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese told council members the pandemic should get worse locally during the winter.

Both Werthmann and Beaton said they’re glad the proposal did give the city council and Eau Claire County Board oversight authorities over local health orders.

Neither council member knows who will serve on the working group.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Investigation into Eau Claire Co. DHS continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Now, a search warrant connects the investigation to a non-profit called Alia Innovations in Minnesota.

News

La Crosse Co. Health Director: No one immune to virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
La Crosse County reports 3,605 cases and 14 deaths.

News

Missing person & death investigation in Chippewa County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Authorities were at a farm in the Town of Wheaton, along County Highway T between 20th and 30th Avenues.

News

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Barron County spaghetti feed

Updated: 4 hours ago
Public health says it was the Bear Lake-Haugen Fire Department Spaghetti Feed at Cousin’s Hide-A-Way in Haugen.

Latest News

National Politics

Postal Service agrees to reverse service changes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Postal Service agreed Wednesday to reverse changes that slowed mail service nationwide.

News

Restaurant owners react to temporary halt of occupancy order

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Sawyer County Judge temporarily blocks the governor’s latest order limiting indoor, public gatherings to 25% of a building’s occupancy.

News

Wisconsin planning for COVID vaccine- who will get it and when

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Five COVID vaccines are currently in phase three of trials, according to Gundersen Health System. The state of Wisconsin is proposing who should receive a vaccine first while supplies are limited.

News

La Crosse Police Dept. conducts largest fentanyl seizure in the county

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The La Crosse Police conducted, what they say is the, largest fentanyl seizure in La Crosse County.

News

Rep. Ron Kind urges Wisconsinites to respond to the 2020 Census ahead of Oct. 15 deadline

Updated: 7 hours ago
Wednesday, Rep. Ron Kind urged Wisconsinites to respond to the 2020 Census. After a ruling by the United States Supreme Court, the deadline to complete the 2020 Census is tomorrow, October 15, 2020.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR

Updated: 7 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR