Eau Claire City Council members react to postponing proposed health ordinance

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Despite postponing a vote Tuesday on a proposed ordinance giving the Eau Claire City-County Health Department powers to enforce health orders, Eau Claire City Council members feel they need to give health department officials more power to keep people safe.

In postponing the measure, council members created a working group to find solutions. The city must organize the group by Jan. 21, 2021 and it must make recommendations by June 8, 2021. Council members can speed up the process if they feel it becomes necessary.

“We could make a better ordinance and so I wanted to see that happen but it, you know, I think it does need to happen soon," Councilman Andrew Werthmann said.

Not all council members agreed with postponing the vote. Councilwoman Kate Beaton cast the lone vote against the postponement. She said the community doesn’t have to wait as it enters winter.

“As we get into the colder months where respiratory disease tend to be particularly bad, I’m very concerned about our community’s health,” she said.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese told council members the pandemic should get worse locally during the winter.

Both Werthmann and Beaton said they’re glad the proposal did give the city council and Eau Claire County Board oversight authorities over local health orders.

Neither council member knows who will serve on the working group.

