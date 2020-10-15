Advertisement

Evers holds virtual ‘What’s at Stake?’ Biden campaign stop

Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse voters Thursday morning.
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse voters Thursday morning.(WEAU)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -

With less than three weeks until election day, both nominees for president continue to hit the campaign trail with in-person and virtual events.

Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse voters Thursday morning focused on healthcare being at stake this election year.

“I trust Joe and I trust Kamala,” Evers said during the virtual campaign appearance.

Governor Evers hosted a virtual campaign stop for presidential nominee Joe Biden Thursday morning.

The event focused on healthcare, which according to some is on the ballot this election year.

“As a nurse, I can tell you that losing your health insurance during a pandemic is not only mean and cruel, but it’s a heartless act,” said Anne Tetreault, a Wisconsin RN.

During his time in office, President Trump has tried to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Something Sara Thielen, an Eau Claire nurse and professor, says the system would become more complex and difficult without.

“Independent caregivers in rural Wisconsin rely on the ACA Marketplace plans so they can provide care,” Thielen explained. “Childcare providers in rural Wisconsin rely on the ACA Marketplace so they can watch our kids.”

Governor Evers also spoke on preexisting conditions-- what some worry a more conservative Supreme Court may aim to not protect.

“As someone with a preexisting condition, this is personal and it’s personal for Joe,” Evers added.

While Governor Evers says those with preexisting conditions could be at risk under Trump’s presidency, the La Crosse GOP says the opposite.

“Wisconsin Democrats are lying about preexisting conditions,” said Bill Feehan, the La Crosse County Republican Party chairman. “Preexisting conditions were covered in Wisconsin before the Affordable Healthcare Bill and Dan Kapanke was the lead sponsor of that bill. Democrats come up with these things to scare voters before every election.”

COVID-19 was also at the center of attention Thursday with Democrats pointing fingers at Trump’s lack of action and preparation with PPE, a shortage Nurse Anne Tetreault witnessed herself.

“I know a nurse in a major hospital in the emergency room who has been made to wear one N95 mask for an entire month... and this is supposed to be a single-event mask,” Tetreault said.

“Trump has failed to do his job,” Evers stressed. “In the last few weeks, we have found out that he didn’t do his job on purpose.”

Chairman of the La Crosse County Republican Party says while opinions vary among medical experts, everyone is doing their best to fight the virus.

“I think people are tired of the political blame game with COVID-19--it’s a terrible disease,” Feehan added.

One thing both parties encourage-- voting on or before November 3.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Jeff Smith selected as member of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women task force

Updated: moments ago
Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Senator Jeff Smith as a member of Wisconsin’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force.

News

21-year-old pronounced dead at scene of Chippewa County crash

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A 21-year-old from Waupaca was pronounced dead at the scene of a Chippewa County crash Thursday.

News

First aid classes to treat mental health

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Maria Blough
The Mental Health First Aid course teaches everything from some of the early signs of mental health issues to how to help someone dealing with a problem.

News

2nd COVID-19 related death in Chippewa County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A second person has died due to COVID-19 in Chippewa County.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is scheduled to host a virtual COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

News

UPDATE: Gov. Evers and the DHS give COVID-19 update

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.

News

Rock Fest announces 2021 lineup

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Rock Fest has announced their 2021 lineup.

News

Convicted sex offender to be released and living in Eau Claire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A convicted sex offender will be released on Oct. 20 and will be living in Eau Claire.

News

Winona County sees one new positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Winona County Department of Health and Human Services says there was one new person in the county who tested positive Thursday.

News

SkyWarn 13 Thursday Weather (10/15/20)

Updated: 7 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Thursday Weather (10/15/20)