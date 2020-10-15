Advertisement

First aid classes to treat mental health

MENTAL HEALTH(AP)
By Maria Blough
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -We know what to do when someone is choking or having a heart attack. Something many of us don’t know is what to do to help someone during a mental health crisis.

The Dunn County Partnership for Youth will be hosting free mental health first aid classes for the community.

The Mental Health First Aid course teaches everything from some of the early signs of mental health issues to how to help someone dealing with a problem.

It even includes a section on self care for those giving mental health first aid.

Sheli Jo Metzger is one of the instructors of the program. She says the course is a first step to helping others with mental health issues.

“One thing I want to say is that this class does not teach you to be, you know, a psychologist, a counselor or whatever," Metzger said. "We also encourage people to remember that you are a volunteer, so you’re volunteering to help somebody, so you are not putting yourself, in any way shape or form, at risk.”

These mental health first aid classes are in high demand with the next two classes already full. The Dunn County Partnership for Youth is planning to add even more classes to make sure as many community members as possible can take advantage of this training.

The course is open to anyone over the age of 18. To learn more about the program or to register, click here.

