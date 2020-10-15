Advertisement

Investigation into Eau Claire Co. DHS continues

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The investigation into the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services continues.

Now, a search warrant connects the investigation to a non-profit called Alia Innovations in Minnesota.

“We had to do a search warrant in Minnesota in order to get records that we need to continue the investigation,” said Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer.

According to court documents, Alia has worked with Eau Claire County DHS since 2017.

The non-profit is a self-described “Do Tank” and county board supervisors say they were told the organization was brought in, at no cost, to bring a change to the way DHS operates.

Investigators say they want to review materials between Alia and DHS because they believe Alia has documents with evidence of Misconduct in Public Office, a Class I felony in Wisconsin.

“We’ve been stonewalled and that’s why we’ve had to go to these greater lengths to try to get information to follow leads. And that’s what we’re doing is we’re following leads. This thing is going to be a rather lengthy investigation,” explained Cramer.

The search warrant was issued the same week the Eau Claire County Board voted to table a resolution authorizing funds for a forensic audit of DHS as part of the investigation.

Steve Chilson is one of the supervisors who introduced that resolution.

“I’m happy to see the sheriff moving forward with the investigation and with his commitment to the audit. As evidenced by the amount of interest from the taxpayers and the public and the public comments that came in overwhelmingly that people wanted the audit performed. I’m happy to see the commitment to it by the sheriff and moving forward in that direction,” he said.

Again, while county board supervisors say they were told DHS did not pay any money to Alia for the consultation, documents show in 2019 DHS paid nearly $70,000 to the non-profit.

It’s unclear who authorized the payment of county money to the organization.

Both Eau Claire County Administrator Kathryn Schauf and Eau Claire County DHS Director Diane Cable say they can’t comment on an ongoing investigation.

Alia CEO Amelia Franck Meyer says in a statement to WEAU,

“Alia received a search warrant from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department for documents related to Eau Claire County’s Department of Human Services. While we are unaware of what prompted the recent search of County-related documents that was performed at Alia, we complied fully with the conditions of the warrant. We have requested further clarification and are awaiting a reply.”

As for the next steps in the investigation, Cramer says the sheriff’s office is currently looking for a forensic auditor to assist in the investigation.

The money for that auditor would come from the sheriff’s office’s budget.

