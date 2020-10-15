La Crosse Co. Health Director: No one immune to virus

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - While the La Crosse County Health Department says the overall level of COVID spread is improving, the county has seven deaths in the last week alone.

A majority of those deaths are being reported in longterm care facilities. With 3,605 cases and 14 deaths, the La Crosse County Health Department says no one is immune to the virus, including Health Director Jen Rombalski who tested positive a couple weeks ago.

“I think it’s appropriate to recognize what people go through when they have COVID and I had probably every symptom with the exception of a high fever and I was pretty out for a number of days in a row. I continue to have some fatigue, but I have been back at work since Monday. I’m glad to be back,” said Rombalski.

