Missing person & death investigation in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department was on the scene Wednesday of what’s now being described as a missing person and death investigation.

Authorities were at a farm in the Town of Wheaton, along County Highway T between 20th and 30th Avenues.

Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk tells WEAU evidence was found at the site and taken to the state crime lab in Madison. He says his department was assisting another agency in the case. That agency is not from western Wisconsin.

Kowalczyk adds the community is not in any danger. He expects to release more information Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.