National Cheese Curd Day

Celebrating National Cheese Curd Day
Celebrating National Cheese Curd Day
By Judy Clark
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Tina Peterson, with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin offers tips and ideas for National Cheese Curd Day October 15!

Air Fryer Cheese Curds

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 large eggs

2 cups panko bread crumbs

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

8 ounches Cheese Curds

Cooking spray

Heat air fryer to 350˚F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with waxed paper.

1. Place flour in a shallow, medium bowl. Lightly beat eggs in separate shallow, medium bowl. Combine the bread crumbs, garlic powder and cayenne pepper in another shallow, medium bowl.

2. Coat cheese curds, a few at a time, in flour. Dip cheese curds in eggs; then coat with crumb mixture, shaking off any excess coating between steps. Place on prepared pan.

3. Lightly spritz curds with cooking spray just before placing into air fryer basket. Arrange curds in a single layer in the basket. Refrigerate remaining curds until frying.

4. Set timer for 5-7 minutes. Fry curds, removing basket at 3 minutes; flip curds. Cook 2-4 minutes longer or until light brown, crispy and the curds begin to melt. Repeat with remaining curds, starting with a light spritz of cooking spray.

5. Serve in a bowl or parchment-lined basket with dipping sauces.

Wisconsin Cheese Facebook Page
Wisconsin Cheese website

