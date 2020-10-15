Pablo Center hosts learning pods for virtual students

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While the Pablo Center is not hosting any events right now, they are still welcoming students into the building. The organization is getting creative to help parents this school year by hosting learning pods on virtual learning days.

The program is designed for students grades 4-12. Supervisors will help students with their scheduled virtual learning and then provide other hands-on experiences including LEGO robotics, theatre sound and lighting labs, art and design workshops, manufacturing seminars and recording studio seminars.

Students will work in socially distance work stations with similar age cohorts. Students are encouraged to bring their own masks but hand sanitizer and face masks will be provided.

The learning pods take place on 5 days a week but there are different options, depending how many days the students have virtual learning. There will be two programming options; students can attend Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday with the option of adding on Wednesday. The program runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a 30 minute pick up/drop off windows.

There are scholarships and tuition-waived registration for families that qualify. Email outreach@pablocenter.org to see if your family qualifies. Rates are $40 per school day, charged on a monthly basis (25th of each month).

