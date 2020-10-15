Advertisement

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Barron County spaghetti feed

Possible COVID-19 exposure
Possible COVID-19 exposure(WLUC)
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Barron County Public Health says a potential COVID-19 exposure happened at a spaghetti feed during the weekend.

Public health says it was the Bear Lake-Haugen Fire Department Spaghetti Feed at Cousin’s Hide-A-Way in Haugen. The potential COVID exposure happened Sunday, October 11 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Barron County Public Health says If you were at this event and have any symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home and contact your local clinic to be tested. Anyone who was at the event during times listed, and is NOT experiencing symptoms should watch for any signs of illness for the next two weeks. If you start to feel sick or have any symptoms in the next 14 days, please stay home and contact your doctor to get tested.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

