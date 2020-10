EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rock Fest has announced their 2021 lineup.

The festival, scheduled for July 15-17, will feature headliners such as Korn, Disturbed, Limp Bizkit, Staind, Snoop Dogg and more.

Tickets and campsites for the 27th annual event are now on sale.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.