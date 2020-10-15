SportScene 13 Spotlight- Averie Varsho

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - How many sports is too many sports? For Altoona senior Averie Varsho that answer is to be determined. The star senior has been playing on the varsity level since her freshman year in volleyball, basketball and softball, and this year she tried her hand at tennis and made the state tournament in her very first year with her double’s teammate Ally Wagner.

Averie said, “it’s like so surreal, if you were to ask me even two weeks ago if I would be going to the state tournament I’d be like God no like I would never think that and it is just a great opportunity.”

Wagner added, “She’s just really goofy all the time always making jokes but she’s the hardest worker I know so it just balances out to come out for the first year and be able to come to state with me is just really great to see.”

Averie was able to accomplish a run to the tennis state tournament while also being the captain of the volleyball team where she recorded her 1,000th career dig this season.

Varsho said, “Ever since freshman year I have had super supportive upper classmen and now that I am in that position I think the leadership role is super rewarding to be able to be a captain and my teammates are super supportive and they were all super rewarding and super excited for me when I hit that milestone.”

Can’t forget to mention that Averie led the Altoona basketball team in scoring last year and was 2nd team all-conference in softball as a sophomore before her junior year was canceled due to COVID-19, making her the very rare and well accomplished four sport letterman.

“It’s super cool and it’s just super exciting to hear people reactions too, it’s like I didn’t know you could do that, it’s like, well me either, but everyone has been super supportive and it’s just been super funny and I don’t know it’s just a really surreal experience,” Averie said.

Ally added, “She’s probably one of the most athletic people I know and being able to play four sports and letter varsity in all of them it’s really incredible to see.”

Averie and Ally open up state tournament play on October 15th.

